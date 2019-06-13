William Blair on the GE bull train

General Electric (GE +1.2% ) shares are likely to "materially outperform" the market over the next 12 months, during which time the stock could rise to $14-$16 or more, according to William Blair, who keeps an Outperform rating on the stock.

CEO Larry Culp has also spent a disproportionate amount of his time transforming how GE Power is fundamentally managed, not just operationally right-sized and restructured, say analyst Nicholas Heymann.

He believes that as confidence grows in Power's turnaround and GE's financial leverage declines further, confidence in the company's outlook is likely to rise.

While GE is likely to report more negative free cash flow use in 2019 than 2018, the firm expects Power to be profitable this year.