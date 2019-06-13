Harris, L3 announce early results on exchange offers

Harris (HRS -0.4% ) and L3 Technologies (LLL -0.2% ) have announced early results from their exchange offers and consent solicitations for existing L3 notes.

The two offered to exchange those notes for up to $3.35B in new Harris notes and cash, in connection with their anticipated combination.

L3 received the requisite number of consents to adopt indenture amendments with respect to the five series of notes involved.

As for notes tendered by the early deadline: Some 77.1% of the $650M in 4.95% senior notes due 2021 were tendered; 92.6% of the $800M in 3.85% senior notes due 2023; 93.2% of the $350M in 3.95% senior notes due 2024; 97.1% of the $550M in 3.85% senior notes due 2026; and 91.8% of the $1B in 4.4% senior notes due 2028.