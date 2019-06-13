Crown Crafts +5% post Q4 results

Crown Crafts (CRWS +5.9% ) reported Q4 net sales declined by 4.2% Y/Y to $21.72M.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 266 bps to 28.6%.

Q4 operating margin improved by 38 bps to 9.1%.

Inventories were $17.72M (-3.9% Y/Y) as of March 31, 2019.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $143k s of March 31, 2019.

“At the onset of fiscal year 2019 we were dealing with difficult market conditions, including, most notably, the bankruptcy and liquidation of one of our largest retail customers. We had to adjust quickly to find new customers and distribution channels for our products. I am very proud of the hard work and responsiveness displayed by our staff, and I am pleased to be able to announce increases in sales, margin and net income. It was a good year!”, commented E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and CEO.

