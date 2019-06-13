Destination Maternity slumps 35.5% post Q1 results

Destination Maternity (DEST -35.5% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 8.7% Y/Y to $94.2M.

Comparable sales decreased 7.2%.

Gross margin improved 110 bps to 54.8%.

SG&A margin increased 130 bps to 51.5%.

EBITDA margin declined 129 bps to 6.37%.

Operating margin improved 34 bps to 1.7%.

Capex for Q1 totaled $2.5M primarily driven by investments to support key systems projects with minor investments in stores.

Inventory was $72.1M, an increase of $5.7M compared Y/Y.

As of May 4, 2019, operate 998 retail locations, including 452 stores in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, and 546 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the US and Canada.

2019 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA $13-$17M.

