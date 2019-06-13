Duluth moves ~8% post Q1 results

Duluth (DLTH +7.6% ) says that the company witnessed Q1 topline driven by new stores, ongoing expansion of the women’s business, and new product introductions, with direct sales in omnichannel store markets.

Sales increased 14% Y/Y to $114.2M, due to 42.8% growth in retail net sales, offset by a 0.8% decline in direct net sales.

Gross profit margin compressed ~250bps to 53.3% primarily attributable to a decrease in product margins due to product mix on recent clearance activity, coupled with a slight decrease in shipping revenues.

Posted wider operating loss of $9.7M as compared to $0.3M last year, with net loss of $7.6M up from loss of $0.7M in Q1 2018

For FY19, reaffirmed outlook, with sales of $645M - $655M, adj. EBITDA of $60M - $64M and EPS of ~$0.74 - $0.80; anticipates capital expenditures of $40M - $45M.

Forecasts 15 new store openings, adding 230,000 to 240,000 of additional gross square footage

