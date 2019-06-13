Morgan Stanley pushes for majority stake in Chinese JV

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.8% ) CEO James Gorman says China hasn't yet signed off on allowing the company to get majority ownership of a joint venture in the country, Bloomberg reports.

Morgan Stanley has a mutual funds joint venture in China called Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management and a securities JV with Huaxin.

Gorman, who spoke at the International Economic Forum of the Americas in Montreal, didn't specify which joint venture his comments were about.

"China is, I think, the only country in the world where we do business (and) don't have 50% or more ownership of our business," Gorman said. "That is unacceptable."

China, until recently, didn't allow foreign companies to hold majority stakes in businesses.

In March, JPMorgan Chase and Nomura received the green light from China to set up majority-owned brokerage joint ventures, following UBS, which in November got permission to hold a majority stake in a securities JV.