Oil and gas names higher as tanker attacks spark safety fears

Crude oil prices jump as much as 4% following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz, where more than 30% of the world's shipped oil passes through; currently, WTI +3% to $52.67/bbl, Brent +2.8% to $61.67/bbl.

"If the waters are becoming unsafe, the supply to the entire Western world could be at risk," says Paolo d’Amico, chairman of INTERTANKO tanker association.

The two tankers - the Frontline-onwed (FRO +12.7% ) Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous - reportedly sustained heavy damage and their crews were evacuated; FRO said its vessel was on fire but afloat, denying a report that the vessel had sunk.

Overlooked is a bearish report from OPEC that trims its forecast for growth in world oil demand this year to 1.14M bbl/day, down 70K from its May estimate of 1.21M barrels.

The S&P energy sector (XLE +1.3% ) tops today's stock market leaderboard: XOM +1.2% , CVX +1.1% , COP +1.2% , LPI +4.5% , HES +3.8% , WLL +2.7% , SLB +2.6% , HAL +2.4% , ECA +2.4% , CLR +2.2% , OAS +2.2% , DVN +2% , NBL +2% .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX