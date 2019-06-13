TTM Technologies buys assets from i3 Electronics, Inc.

TTM Technologies (TTMI +1.8% ) acquires certain manufacturing and intellectual property assets from i3 Electronics, Inc.

The acquired assets consist of equipment, patents and critical manufacturing know how based on i3’s technology base and pedigree along with the future addition of engineering talent all of which serve to enhance TTM’s capabilities and credentials as a global technology leader for PCB product solutions and RF components.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction will be funded from existing cash on hand.