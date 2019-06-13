Tailored Brands down ~6% despite Q1 earnings beat

Tailored Brands (TLRD -6.3% ) says that though Q1 earnings came in above expectations, the company witnessed 4.5% Y/Y decline in sales to $781.4M

Retail sales was down 4% primarily due to the decrease in retail segment comparable sales of 3.2%.

Corporate apparel net sales decreased 10.1%, due to lower replenishment demand in the U.S. as well as impact of weaker GBP.

Adj. gross margin decreased 120bps to 41.1%, primarily due to deleveraging of occupancy costs and greater mix of clothing product sales vs. rental services revenue.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 250bps to 4.4%.

Reported lower adj. earnings of $10.7M compared to $25.3M last year.

The company ended the quarter with total debt of ~$1.2B and cash and cash equivalents of $29.7M

For Q2, forecasts adjusted diluted EPS of ~$0.65 - $0.70.

