Airline stocks gain as more fare increases fired off

Airline stocks are in rally mode after JPMorgan points to another round of fare increases in the U.S.
JP analyst James Baker says American Airlines (AAL +5.2%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.8%) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA +2.5%) all fired off increases of varying degrees on domestic flights.
Notable gainers included Spirit Airlines (SAVE +2.8%), Mesa Air (MESA +2.8%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +2%), United Continental (UAL +3.6%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +3%) and SkyWest (SKYW +2.1%).
Today's rally arrives even with crude oil prices up over 3%.
Previously: Air fares bounce back in May (June 12)
Now read: Annual Meeting of Shareholders »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox