NuStar to expand Texas fuel pipeline to Mexico

NuStar Energy (NS +0.9% ) says it plans to double the size of its 45K bbl/day Valley Pipeline system connecting south Texas to northern Mexico by the end of September.

NS says it has launched a binding open season for shipping commitments for as much as 90% of the planned additional 45K bbl/day of capacity on the system moving fuel from Corpus Christi to destinations along the Texas border with the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

The company expects the project will be in service in Q3 2019.