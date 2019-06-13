Alphabet breakup unlikely, but positive - Jefferies

Jefferies says an Alphabet (GOOG +1.4% )(GOOG +1.4% ) breakup due to antitrust actions isn't likely but says that outcome would still be positive for the stock.

Analyst Brent Thill: "Breakups are not always a bad thing for stocks, as in the case of GOOGL we believe the sum-of-the-parts may be worth more than the whole."

Thill cites the 1984 breakup of AT&T as precedent.

Jefferies reaffirms a Buy rating and $1,450 target on Alphabet.

Earlier this week, Needham said Alphabet investors could see a 50% upside if the Justice Department splits up the company.

Alphabet has a Bullish Quant rating.