Sell-siders downgrade Savara after Molgradex flop

In classic after-the-fact fashion, sell-side analysts cut their ratings on Savara (SVRA -75.1% ) after its failed late-stage study of Molgradex in a rare autoimmune disorder called alveolar pulmonary proteinosis (aPAP).

Ladenburg Thalmann's Michael Higgins: does not believe the FDA will approve the drug but believes the company will find a subset of patients who may benefit. Downgraded to Neutral from Buy. Price target cut to $3 from $22.

JMP's Liisa Bayko: "disappointed" with the results, doubts U.S. approval. Lowers potential of success to 40% from 60% and pushes the expected launch date to 2024 from 2021 (sell-side eternal bullishness on full display). Downgraded to Market Perform.

H.C. Wainwright's Andrew Fein: "highly disappointed" with the data. Lowers the probability of success to 0%, drops the fair value target to $6 (from $22) but maintains Buy rating (counting on success in other indications, although key data readouts are not expected until H1 2020).