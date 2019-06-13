Santander, unions reach pact to cut 3,223 jobs - Bloomberg

Banco Santander (SAN -0.1% ) agrees to cut 3,223 jobs in Spain under a pact with its unions, less than the 3,700 positions it originally proposed to eliminate, Bloomberg reports.

The cuts come as the lender as the bank integrates failed lender Banco Popular Espanol.

To get the unions' assent, Santander agreed to lower the minimum early retirement age to 55 from 58, with those people getting an equivalent of 75% of their salary for eight years, said the Comisiones Obreras union's representative for the bank.

The measure is part of a global plan to reduce annual costs by EUR 1.2B ($1.4B) as the bank adjusts to lower interest rates in Europe, which have cut into lenders' revenue.