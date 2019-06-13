Freeport LNG sees Train 1 ready in September, Train 2 by January

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues a correction of its previously published construction inspection report for Freeport LNG, revising its anticipated startup dates for Train 1 to September 2019, Train 2 to January 2020 and Train 3 to May 2020.

S&P Global Platts previously reported construction delays at Freeport LNG had delayed the startup of Train 2 and Train 3 liquefaction facilities by 4-5 months, citing a FERC field inspection report.

Lead construction contractor McDermott (NYSE:MDR) said last month that it expected initial production from Train 1 by Q3 2019 followed by a startup at Train 2 in Q4 and Train 3 in next year's Q1.

Each of Freeport's three trains has a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 600M cf/day, meaning the fully operational export facility could consume 1.9B cf/day at full tilt.

