Freeport LNG trains delayed by construction setbacks

Construction delays at Freeport LNG are pushing back the startup of Train 2 and Train 3 liquefaction facilities by 4-5 months, according to a field inspection report released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The regulator says it now anticipates an in-service date for Train 2 in spring of 2020 and for Train 3 in late fall of 2020.

As recently as May 23, lead construction contractor McDermott (NYSE:MDR) said initial production from Train 1 was expected by Q3 2019 followed by a startup at Train 2 in Q4 and Train 3 in next year's Q1.

A delayed startup at Freeport LNG should lower U.S. liquefied natural gas feedgas demand next year by ~300M cf/day, according to an analysis by S&P Global Platts.

Each of Freeport's three trains has a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 600M cf/day, meaning the fully operational export facility could consume 1.9B cf/day at full tilt.

