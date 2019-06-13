CenturyLink updates on tender offer, opens new Miami gateway

CenturyLink (CTL +2.7% ) has announced the expiration of its tender offers and consent solicitations for debt securities.

After the company noted a successful early tender result, it purchased certain of the notes for $525M in cash. The aggregate principal of the notes purchased was about $580M.

It won't purchase additional notes pursuant to the tender offers.

Also today, the company noted it was making a significant investment in a new Miami network gateway. Along with a new high-efficiency data center, the company says it will improve service for South Florida and Latin American customers for years to come.