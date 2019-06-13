Patterson-UTI mulling pressure pumping unit sale - Reuters

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +7.9% ) pops higher following a Reuters report that the company is looking at divesting its pressure pumping unit, a deal that could be worth ~$1B and break up the company.

The division probably would be structured as a merger with another publicly listed or privately-owned services company, according to the report.

PTEN has been seeking to streamline its business after coming under pressure from oil and gas exploration companies that are scaling back on new projects to preserve more cash to return to their shareholders.

PTEN's pressure pumping business is the seventh-largest in the U.S. onshore sector, with a 4.7% market share, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.