Top News

Stocks bounce led by energy, telecom

|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks waver then bounce back in midday trading in New York as the three major U.S. stock averages resume an upward path.

The Nasdaq gains 0.5%, the S&P 500 rises 0.4%, and the Dow is up 0.3%.

Looking at S&P 500 sectors, energy (+1.0%) and communications services (+0.9%) make the strongest gains, while health care (-0.2%) and consumer staples (-0.2%) lag the broader market.

Crude oil jumps 2.0% to $52.17 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.101%.

The Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 97.07.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox