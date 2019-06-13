Stocks bounce led by energy, telecom

Stocks waver then bounce back in midday trading in New York as the three major U.S. stock averages resume an upward path.
The Nasdaq gains 0.5%, the S&P 500 rises 0.4%, and the Dow is up 0.3%.
Looking at S&P 500 sectors, energy (+1.0%) and communications services (+0.9%) make the strongest gains, while health care (-0.2%) and consumer staples (-0.2%) lag the broader market.
Crude oil jumps 2.0% to $52.17 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.101%.
The Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 97.07.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox