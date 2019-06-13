Bone Therapeutics up 6% on positive cell therapy data

Thinly traded nano cap Bone Therapeutics (OTC:BNZPF) is up 6% on an 11x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 151K shares, on the heels of encouraging results from an open-label, proof-of-concept Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating its allogeneic cell therapy product ALLOB in patients undergoing lumbar spinal fusion surgery.

The data are based on 30 patients over a 12-month follow-up period. 73% (n=22/30) experienced successful fusion of the lumbar vertebrae, while 27% (n=8/30) showed evidence of bone formation. 87% (n=13/15) of patients who reached the 24-month follow-up time point demonstrated successful fusion.

Dynamic x-rays taken at month 12 showed that treatment with ALLOB resulted in the immobilization of the treated intervertebral segment in all patients. Back and leg pain were reduced by 67% at month 12 and 75% at month 24.

The safety profile was favorable.

Development is ongoing.