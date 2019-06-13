Harris receives second order under Army manpack radio pact

Harris (HRS +0.2% ) has received a second low-rate initial production order from the U.S. Army under its HMS manpack contract.

The Handheld, Manpack and Small Form-Fit pact provides for Harris' AN-PRC-158 multi-channel radios.

It's the second LRIP order after a successful initial LRIP; it will be followed by operational testing.

The overall contract is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity deal with a five-year base and an additional five-year option with a ceiling of $12.7B; the Army expects to buy about 65,000 HMS Manpack radios under the contract.