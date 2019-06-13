Allianz SE to offer some active funds at `ETF-like' prices

After becoming the largest investor in robo adviser Moneyfarm, Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF +0.3% ) will offer some of its actively managed funds directly to retail investors through its online platform.

For now, though, they'll only be available in Germany.

“We are opening up some of our existing funds for institutional investors to retail investors by creating a new share class designed for digital wealth managers,” Juergen Weber, head of business and operational transformation at Allianz Asset Management, told Bloomberg.

The robo share classes of the actively managed funds will be priced similarly to ETFs and will only be available through Moneyfarm, he said.