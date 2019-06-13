Google investing $600M in Oklahoma data center

Google (GOOG +1.2%, GOOGL +1.2%) is investing $600M in an Oklahoma data center, the latest piece of a $13B investment announced in February.
CEO Sundar Pichai was in Oklahoma to announce the expansion of the company's Mayes County facility.
That comes alongside related announcements: CFO Ruth Porat was in Michigan on Monday to announce more investment in Google's offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit. And the company tomorrow is breaking ground on a new data center in Midlothian, Texas, and is expanding its Austin office.
