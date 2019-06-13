BlackRock designs megatrend ETF suite to capture long-term trends

BlackRock's (BLK +0.5% ) iShares introduces its megatrend investing framework, which includes a line of exchange-traded funds intended to profit from structural shifts influencing the future of the global economy and society.

The five megatrends identified are: Technological Breakthrough, Emerging Global Wealth, Climate Change and Resource Scarcity, Demographics and Social Change, and Rapid Urbanization.

iShares megatrend ETFs are unconstrained index equity ETFs that seek to track indexes developed by leading industry index providers.

As part of the framework, BlackRock is introducing two new ETFs -- the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) and iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA).