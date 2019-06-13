ENGlobal secures prime spot on $124M Automated Fuels Handling contract

ENGlobal (ENG +8.6% ) subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. has won one of three prime contractor spots on a U.S. Military $124M Automated Fuel Handling Equipment multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

EGS will compete for task orders to support the Defense Logistics Agency’s Automated Fuel Handling Program. This contract has a five-year period of performance.

The task orders include technology upgrades and refreshes of existing systems, new system design and installation, and life cycle maintenance of new and existing systems. Only awarded task orders are included in ENG’s backlog.