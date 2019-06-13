UBS, Credit Suisse need to strengthen crisis planning, SNB says

Switzerland's two largest banks -- UBS (UBS -0.6% ) and Credit Suisse (CS +0.2% ) -- have made progress in strengthening their capital positions but need to beef up their crisis planning, said the Swiss National Bank.

"The Swiss big banks Credit Suisse and UBS have slightly improved their capital situation overall, in spite of the moderate deterioration in economic and financial conditions," the Financial Stability Report said.

The two banks' resilience is roughly unchanged vs. last year's assessment.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), is drawing up resolution funding plans in cooperation with the banks, the SNB, and foreign host resolution authorities.

The deadline for the completion of a "credible and workable emergency plan" is the end of 2019 for both banks.