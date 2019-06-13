Air Liquide acquires Medidis, and launches €600M long term bonds

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY -0.3% ) acquired Medidis, Netherlands based provider of home healthcare services for respiratory diseases and producer & supplier of medical oxygen.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Medidis employs 70+ people and generated revenue of ~€11M in 2017.

Additionally, the company launched €600M eurobond with a 11-year maturity at a yield of 0.721%; proceeds will be used to refinance its bond maturing in June 2019 and some outstanding short term capital market debt.

This transaction will bring the total outstanding amount of bonds issued to ~€12.9B, with an average maturity of 5.9 years.