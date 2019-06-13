Campbell Soup issues long-term targets

Campbell Soup's (NYSE:CPB) CEO Overview published ahead of the company's investor day event has some tasty morsels inside.

The company says its pursuing multi-year cost savings initiatives with targeted annualized cost savings of $850M by the end of 2022, which includes $295M in synergies and run-rate cost savings from the acquisition of Snyder's-Lance. As part of its risk factors, Campbell notes the initiatives will require a substantial amount of management and operational resources.

Still looking to get lean, the company says it expects the sale of Bolthouse Farms to close this month and notes that it is still looking to divest the Campbell International business.

Long-term financial targets from CPB include achieving organic sales +1% to +2%, adjusted EBIT growth of +4% to +6% and adjusted EPS growth of +7% to +9%.