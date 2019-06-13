Barrick investor Odey says will oppose any firm offer for Acacia

U.K. hedge fund Odey Asset Management says it will reject any offer from Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.7% ) for its stake in Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) that is framed as "best and final," making it the second Acacia investor to publicly oppose Barrick's buyout proposal.

A firm offer by Barrick would impair the ability of Acacia's board to give a "robust response" that can effect any change, says Odey, which owns 1.94% of Acacia shares.

Fidelity International, Barrick's second biggest investor, said last month that rejecting Barrick's bid was a "no brainer."

Barrick has until June 18 to make a formal bid for Acacia or walk away from the deal.