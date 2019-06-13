GE looking to sell GE Ventures VC unit/portfolio - CNBC

GE Ventures is looking for a buyer for its portfolio of more than 100 start-ups, CNBC reports, as parent company General Electric (GE -0.2% ) tries to turn itself around and get its debt problem under control.

The venture arm, which started in 2013, is in discussions with other venture firms as well as groups of limited partners who invest in those funds, according to the report.

GE Ventures has invested in a range of start-ups in areas including energy, technology and health care.