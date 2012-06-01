PharmAthene (PIP +37%) soars today, after a U.S. court upheld a ruling awarding it a portion of...
Jun. 01, 2012 10:36 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)ALT, SIGABy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
PharmAthene (PIP +37%) soars today, after a U.S. court upheld a ruling awarding it a portion of profits received by Siga Technologies (SIGA -2.6%) from its smallpox antiviral drug, ST-246. The decision is just the latest development in what has turned out to be a long-running legal battle between the two companies.