PharmAthene (PIP +37%) soars today, after a U.S. court upheld a ruling awarding it a portion of...

Jun. 01, 2012 10:36 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)ALT, SIGABy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
PharmAthene (PIP +37%) soars today, after a U.S. court upheld a ruling awarding it a portion of profits received by Siga Technologies (SIGA -2.6%) from its smallpox antiviral drug, ST-246. The decision is just the latest development in what has turned out to be a long-running legal battle between the two companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.