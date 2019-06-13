McDermott wins paraxylene technology contract in China

McDermott (MDR +2.6% ) moves higher after saying it was awarded a sizeable technology contract from Ningbo Union King Polyester Material for the technology license, process design engineering and operator training for a large paraxylene plant in Ningbo, China.

MDR says its Lummus Technology is the exclusive licensor of BP's pX technology, which offers pX production at purities of 99.8% with lower energy consumption and lower capital costs compared to more traditional pX technologies.

MDR defines a sizeable contract as between $1M-$50M.