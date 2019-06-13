First Merchants settles with DOJ, can move forward with MBTF deal

First Merchants (FRME +0.6% ) reports a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that all claims by the DOJ and finalizes an investigation that began in June 2017 focused on bank lending practices in the Indianapolis-Marion County, IN, market between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2016.

With the settlement, First Merchants will move forward with closing its proposed merger with MBT Financial (MBTF +0.4% ).

As part of the settlement, First Merchants Bank will invest $1.12M over four years in a special loan subsidy fund that will offer residents in the Indianapolis-Marion County majority-black census tracts access to home mortgage loans an home-improvement loans.

It will also open a full-service banking center in an Indianapolis-Marion County majority-black census tract and a new loan production office in that market.

The MBT Financial deal was originally announced in October 2018.