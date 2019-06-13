WPX Energy gets bullish nod from MKM Partners

WPX Energy (WPX +0.8%) is initiated with a Buy rating and $15 price target at MKM Partners. citing the company's strong execution in the Delaware and Williston basins.
WPX has the potential to achieve a full-cycle return of ~130% - significantly higher than the 115%-120% industry average cash recycle ratio - since the company's higher oil composition generates a 10%-15% higher cash margin, says MKM analyst John Gerdes.
WPX plans to turn in-line 70-75 wells in 2019, and the company has ~1,700 net Delaware Basin locations, with gives it 25-30 years of drilling inventory, according to Gerdes.
WPX's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, while both its average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
