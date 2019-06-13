Privacy concerns boot Facebook from S&P ESG index

In a move that may not be too surprising amid recent headlines, Facebook (FB +1.1% ) became the largest component to be removed from the S&P 500 ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) index.

The company had the environmental portion down (with an environmental sub score of 82), Barron's Sophia Cai notes, but social and governance sub scores were 22 and 6 amid ongoing concerns over addressing privacy and lack of transparency.

But environmental scores have less weight in the index as they're considered less material than social and governance. That lowered its overall score to 21 on range of 0 to 100 (100 being best). It was a 63 in 2016.

The Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal is well known. Yesterday, a WSJ report showed uncovered emails that appeared to connect CEO Mark Zuckerberg to knowledge about questionable privacy practices, and a TechCrunch report said the now-defunct Research app gathered sensitive device data on 187,000 users.

Facebook wasn't alone in removal from that index; Wells Fargo, Oracle and IBM also came off.