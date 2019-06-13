Stocks lose altitude in late trading

With less than an hour to go in regular trading, the three major U.S. stock averages pare their gains.

The Nasdaq, now up 0.4% , had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the S&P 500, up as much as 0.5%, is up 0.2% ; and the Dow, up 0.2% , had been as high as 0.6%.

Energy ( +1.0% ) and communication services ( +0.7% ) are still the strongest sectors in the S&P 500, while healthcare ( -0.5% ), real estate ( -0.3% ), and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil advances 1.9% to $52.10 per barrel.

10-year Treasury advance, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.096%.

The Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.02.