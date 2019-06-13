Stocks lose altitude in late trading

With less than an hour to go in regular trading, the three major U.S. stock averages pare their gains.
The Nasdaq, now up 0.4%, had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the S&P 500, up as much as 0.5%, is up 0.2%; and the Dow, up 0.2%, had been as high as 0.6%.
Energy (+1.0%) and communication services (+0.7%) are still the strongest sectors in the S&P 500, while healthcare (-0.5%), real estate (-0.3%), and consumer staples (-0.3%) lag the broader market.
Crude oil advances 1.9% to $52.10 per barrel.
10-year Treasury advance, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.096%.
The Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.02.
