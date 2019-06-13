Vale dams often lacked stability certificates, full engineering records - WSJ

Vale (VALE +1.2% ) lacked required stability certificates and full engineering records for several of its mining waste dams in Brazil, sometimes over a period of years, WSJ reports in an analysis of recent disclosures by the company.

Vale also is investigating stability issues at a collection of six active mine dams outside Brazil, in the Canada's Manitoba province, according to the report.

The dams in the town of Thompson have a "very high" hazard rating, as determined by the Canadian Dam Association; town officials say Vale has never made them aware of the issues.