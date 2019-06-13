Consumer  | On the Move

Goldman Sachs sees Ford as underappreciated

|About: Ford Motor Company (F)|By:, SA News Editor

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino thinks Ford (F +1.9%) can improve its operating margin significantly in Europe through its restructuring efforts.

"We believe this level of earnings is well above Street expectations for the region over the long-term—which continue to call for losses through 2021," notes Tamberrino.

He calls Ford's share price an attractive entry for investors and sees +38% total return when accounting for dividend payouts.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on Ford and price target of $12. The consensus sell-side rating is Hold.

