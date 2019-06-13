Kudlow warns of consequences if Xi doesn't meet with Trump

President Trump wants to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 Summit later this month in Japan, but Xi hasn't yet responded to Trump's invitation, said economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Bloomberg reports.

Asked if there's a possibility that the two leaders won't meet, Kudlow answered, "I'm just saying my president has indicated a strong desire to sit and meet. He's also indicated that if the meeting doesn't come to bear, there may be consequences."

Trump has threatened to raise tariffs again if Xi doesn't meet with him in Japan.

Kudlow said the Chinese wants a "balanced" deal, but the U.S. administration doesn't see that as possible because it's "such an unbalanced" relationship.

"We are asking for correctives and remedies for the existing imbalance," Kudlow said.

