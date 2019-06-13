Colony Capital refinances $1.73B healthcare loan

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) refinances $1.725B consolidated healthcare loan maturing in December 2019.

The new interest-only loan totals $1.515B with a five-year term (inclusive of three one-year extension options) and a blended interest rate of one-month LIBOR + 3.33%.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) provides $490M in financing to subsidiaries of Colony Capital through an investment in the entire junior tranche.