Kezar up 2% after hours on encouraging KZR-616 data

Thinly traded micro cap Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) is up 2% after hours on the heels of positive data from the Phase 1b open-label dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/2 study of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The results were presented at EULAR in Madrid.

The immunoproteasome inhibitor was well-tolerated while demonstrating encouraging immunomodulatory activity across multiple measures.

The Phase 2 portion should launch shortly. Phase 2 studies in dermatomyositis, polymyositis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia will commence in H2.