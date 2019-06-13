Broadcom -7.3% as it cautions about slowdown ahead

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has dipped 7.3% after hours after it yet again beat profit estimates, but fell short of revenue consensus despite a double-digit gain, and updated guidance as it expected a "broad-based slowdown in the demand environment."

Revenues grew 10% overall as infrastructure software revenues that tripled more than made up for a decline in its core chip solutions business.

Gross margin rose by 540 basis points to 72%, and net income ticked up to $2.33B from $2.24B.

Geopolitical uncertainties and export restrictions on a large customer are tamping down demand, CEO Hock Tan says. "As a result, our customers are actively reducing their inventory levels, and we are taking a conservative stance for the rest of the year."

Net revenue by segment: Semiconductor solutions, $4.09B (down 10%); Infrastructure software, $1.4B (up 216%); Intellectual property licensing, $16M (down 47%).

For fiscal 2019 (ending Nov. 3), it's now guiding to net revenue of $22.5B (light of consensus for $24.33B), and a non-GAAP operating margin of 52.5%. Capex is seen at about $500M.

Cash from operations was $2.67B; it used $1.33B on share repurchases and eliminations. Cash and equivalents came to $5.33B vs. last quarter's $5.09B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Broadcom EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Jun. 13 2019)

Press release