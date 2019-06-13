Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico

Citigroup (NYSE:C) expects to delist from the Mexican Stock Exchange, effective at the end of the day on July 10, 2019.

The bank received the required authorization from the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission on June 3.

The deregistration is conditional upon the cross-listing of the common stock on the International Quotation System managed by the Mexican Stock Exchange, which is expected to occur on July 11, 2019.

Delisting of Citi's stock from the Mexican Stock Exchange won't affect the bank's businesses in Mexico.