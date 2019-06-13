Stocks end with gains as oil price spike boosts energy names

Stocks rose after two days of declines, as energy shares staged a strong rebound alongside oil prices following attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

U.S. crude prices settled 2.2% higher at $52.22/bbl, a day after the price plunged 4% to its lowest level in five months amid continued increases in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns about weaker demand growth.

Despite the gains, some money managers say the attacks add another major geopolitical concern for investors to consider on top of U.S.-China trade tensions and fears of slowing economic growth.

Energy (+1.3%) topped today's S&P sector leaderboard, but communication services (+1.1%) also came in strong, helped by Disney as the company's stock price target was raised to $160 from $125 at Morgan Stanley.

The defensive-oriented sectors - health care (-0.1%), consumer staples (+0.1%), real estate (+0.1%) and utilities (+0.2%) - lagged after outperforming the broader market yesterday.

Demand for U.S. Treasurys remained high, pushing the two-year yield 7 bps lower to 1.82% and the 10-year yield down by 4 bps to 2.09%.