WhiteHorse Finance -2.7% after placing investment in non-accrual

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF ) falls 2.7% in after-hours trading disclosing in a filing that it expects to place its first lien investment in AG Kings Holdings on non-accrual status.

Expects to determine the fair value of the investment to be marked between ~70% and 80% of face value as of June 30, 2019 as compared with 85% as of March 31, 2019.

From April 1, 2019 to June 10, 2019, WHF closed five transactions totaling ~$48M in deployed capital, including an add-on investment of $3.9M principal in the company's first lien secured term loan of Grupo HIMA at 93.5% of face value.

WHF expects to determine the fair value of its first lien investment in Grupo HIMA San Pablo to be marked between 92% and 95% of face value as of June 30, 2019 vs. 88% as of March 31, 2019; the investment wasn't repaid at maturity and the related forbearance period expired.

In addition, from April 1, 2019 to June 10, 2019, WHF generated ~$2.7M, or 13 cents per share in non-recurring fees and other non-recurring investment income from prepayments, amendments, and other sources.

Also has an additional five transactions expected to close in its pipeline.