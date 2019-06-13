Hospitality Property Trust shareholder re-elect trustees

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) said shareholders re-elected Donna D. Fraiche with 59.0% of shares voted in her favor.

Adam D. Portnoy was re-elected as managing trustee with 57.8% of shares voting in his favor.

A non-binding advisory resolution to approve the compensation of named executive officers passed, with 56.3% of shares voting in favor of the proposal.

Share holders also approved an amendment so that in a contested election trustees are elected by a plurality of votes cast by shareholders with 76.3% of shares voting in favor.

Generally, at annual meetings, the company's nominees and proposals are approved with 90% or more of shares voted in favor.