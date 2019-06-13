Verso to explore strategic alternatives, OKs stockholder rights plan

Verso (NYSE:VRS) +4.9% after-hours on news it has re-engaged Houlihan Lokey Capital to assist it in evaluating potential strategic alternatives, including a possible merger, joint venture, stock repurchase or sale.

VRS has not yet selected permanent CEO and, "given industry wide challenges, we believe it is imperative for us to explore all of our options."

The company also says its board approved a stockholder rights plan and authorized a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock.