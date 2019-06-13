Rosenblatt starts Comcast, Charter at Buy

Rosenblatt has launched bullish coverage of two top cablecos, initiating Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) each at Buy.

The firm set a price target of $50 on Comcast (implying 20% upside), and of $480 on Charter (implying 23% upside).

Each stock is up 0.1% after hours.

Comcast has strong takes across the board: Sell-siders overall rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and it has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.

On Charter, sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, though SA authors are Neutral and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.