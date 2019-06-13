Apple deal forces Comcast, Charter to sell thousands of devices - CNBC

As part of their deal to carry iPhones, Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are being forced by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to sell large numbers of iPads and other devices, CNBC reports -- a move they have to accept in order to get the high-demand iPhone on their fledgling wireless offerings.

The two cablecos decided they couldn't offer a viable wireless competitor without the iPhone, which gave Apple heavy leverage in talks.

Comcast for example has to sell a certain number of iPads (in the thousands) at a subsidized cost and eat the price difference, an aspect that helped Apple when it was concerned about iPad sales, Alex Sherman reports.

Charter's deal is different: It sells Apple TV devices which can serve as set-tops for Charter service, and therefore it doesn't have the same subsidized sales requirement. But because of the deal, Charter has become the largest third-party seller of Apple TVs.