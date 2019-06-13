BP, SM Energy burn off lots of Permian Basin gas, study says

BP's recently-bought BHP Group assets in the Permian Basin are among the shale field's worst offenders for burning off excess gas, according to an analysis by the Rystad Energy consultancy.

The assets burn or vent slightly more than 15% of the gas they produce, the second most in the Permian, ~3x the average rate over the six months that ended March 31.

BP has committed to reducing gas wastage across all operations, but the company may be forced to put some drilling on hold while it waits for more pipelines to be built, says Artem Abramov, Rystad's head of shale research.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) - with less than 1/100th of BP's market value - is the worst offender in terms of the proportion of gas output flared, Rystad says.

SM says some local gas processing facilities were out of commission in late 2018 and early 2019, which forced it to flare some gas, but those plants now are back in service and the company is no longer burning excess gas.